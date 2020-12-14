Advertisement

Bismarck Police search for two men after shooting outside Lowes Sunday afternoon

(Wbko)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police are looking for two men involved in a shooting outside Lowes this afternoon.

Police were called to the store just after 2:00 when a witness called 911 and reported someone fired a weapon at a vehicle in the parking lot.

Both the suspects were gone by the time police arrived, but in speaking with witnesses and reviewing security camera footage, police say it appears that the shooter was trying to stop a shoplifter.

Workers confirmed the shoplifting. They say it only a small amount of merchandise was stolen

No one was hurt.

Police are still looking for the men, but say there is no danger to the public.

