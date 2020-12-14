Advertisement

Bemidji Police Department need public’s help locating missing 14-year-old girl

Kaia Hawk was last seen near the Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji on Friday, December 11th around approximately 5:30pm.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old girl from the area.

Around that same time, it appears Kaia left the area voluntarily.

At this point in their investigation, it does not appear to be suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding Kaia’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bemidji Police Department at (218) 333-9111.

Kaia is approximately 5′3″ tall and weighs about 110 pounds, has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Kaia was last seen wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and “slide” shoes.

Kaia may be in the Bemidji or Red Lake areas.

