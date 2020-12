MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Valley News Live) - MN Attorney General Ellison joined us for a conversation to discuss his ongoing lawsuits against MN businesses and the role of the federal government in aiding citizens impacted by the business closures, per Gov. Walz’ executive orders.

LIVE at 4:30pm - MN Attorney General Keith Ellison On Gov. Walz Orders, Lawsuits AG Ellison will explain how a peacetime emergency grants the Governor special powers and how he's executing those orders, most notably in the case against Boardwalk Bar and Grille in East Grand Forks. Posted by POVnow on Monday, December 14, 2020

