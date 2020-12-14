Advertisement

201 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 201 new cases of COVID-19 along with 5 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,157 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 41 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 5.68 percent.

There are now 3,592 active cases in North Dakota, with 277 patients hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota officials suspend liquor license at East Grand Forks bar who defied Executive Order
Ryan James Woodbury, 44
Man arrested for trying to steal construction equipment in Horace
The Ice Houses come equipped with a table, chairs, and a heater.
Minnesota restaurant finds creative “dine in” alternative with Ice House seating
Update: Lane reopens on Interstate 94 after closure due to jackknifed semi
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
Sanford getting first doses of COVID vaccine on Monday

Latest News

3,026 new Covid cases, 18 more deaths in Minnesota
Kaia Hawk was last seen near the Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji on Friday, December 11th around...
Bemidji Police Department need public’s help locating missing 14-year-old girl
Liquor license
Fargo commissioners requesting forgiveness of 2021 fees, property taxes for bars and restaurants
The UK's NHS choir joined Canadian pop star Justin Bieber for a special version of his song...
Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song