Advertisement

Window-to-window parade held to visit residents at Luther Memorial in Mayville

(KVLY)
By Devin Fry
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A group of people in Mayville North Dakota braved the cold to safely spread some holiday cheer. They held a parade outside of Luther Memorial Home, stopping from window-to-window to say hello. The idea came from Melinda Martin, who decided to visit these residents and provide a special surprise since they can’t have any visitors due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It really makes me feel good. I had to stop and compose myself when we first started out because I started crying.” said Martin, “It’s so good when people can come together and help out.”

The reception was warm at Luther Memorial, as many residents waited by their windows to wave back and say hello.

Luther Memorial’s Chris Larson told us that “They needed it. You know this has been tough. We’re doing testing and residents are not able to see their loved ones. We needed this and it was a great boost going into the holiday.”

Martin is on a mission. She says that she tries to do one good deed a month just to help anyone who may need it.

“I just decided to find something good to do for others.” Martin said, “To help people out. And it’s good for me as well because I suffer from PTSD, Fibromyalgia, and MS. So it helps myself out as well.”

Martin told us before the parade started that one of her goals for this event was to hopefully inspire other communities to do something similar for their residents who can’t have visitors during this holiday season.

“I really hope that others can follow suit and do the same thing for their community.” said Martin.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old boy dies after apparently being attacked by the family dog
Large police presence in the area of 32nd Ave. and 28th St. S. in Fargo.
UPDATE: Fargo Police arrests driver in fatal crash
West Fargo river search
UPDATE: Woman found in river identified
The post from Boardwalk Bar and Grill
East Grand Forks establishment shut down after violating Governor’s Order
Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
Family says woman now has a life threatening brain injury after being pushed down stairs

Latest News

News - Woman arrested after stealing pickup from Fargo gas station
News - Woman arrested after stealing pickup from Fargo gas station
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - December 12
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - December 12
News - Pandemic’s impact on funeral homes and grieving families
News - Pandemic’s impact on funeral homes and grieving families
News - 6:00PM News December 12 - Part 2
News - 6:00PM News December 12 - Part 2