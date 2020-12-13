Window-to-window parade held to visit residents at Luther Memorial in Mayville

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A group of people in Mayville North Dakota braved the cold to safely spread some holiday cheer. They held a parade outside of Luther Memorial Home, stopping from window-to-window to say hello. The idea came from Melinda Martin, who decided to visit these residents and provide a special surprise since they can’t have any visitors due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It really makes me feel good. I had to stop and compose myself when we first started out because I started crying.” said Martin, “It’s so good when people can come together and help out.”

The reception was warm at Luther Memorial, as many residents waited by their windows to wave back and say hello.

Luther Memorial’s Chris Larson told us that “They needed it. You know this has been tough. We’re doing testing and residents are not able to see their loved ones. We needed this and it was a great boost going into the holiday.”

Martin is on a mission. She says that she tries to do one good deed a month just to help anyone who may need it.

“I just decided to find something good to do for others.” Martin said, “To help people out. And it’s good for me as well because I suffer from PTSD, Fibromyalgia, and MS. So it helps myself out as well.”

Martin told us before the parade started that one of her goals for this event was to hopefully inspire other communities to do something similar for their residents who can’t have visitors during this holiday season.

“I really hope that others can follow suit and do the same thing for their community.” said Martin.

