Turnovers costly as NDSU falls to No. 24 Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (NDSU Athletics) - Iowa State scored 22 points in the first half off 13 Bison turnovers, as the 24th-ranked Cyclones beat the North Dakota State women’s basketball team 85-64 at Hilton Coliseum Saturday afternoon.

It was the first loss of the season for the Bison, as NDSU dropped to 3-1 on the year. The Cyclones improved to 3-3 after stopping a two-game skid. NDSU returns to play on Wednesday, as the Bison host North Dakota. Tipoff for the non-conference game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Scheels Center.

Ryan Cobbins led the Bison with 14 points, while tying a career-high with seven rebounds. Abby Schulte added 12 points off the bench, while Michelle Gaislerova had 10 points. Emily Dietz finished with six rebounds, while Reneya Hopkins had three assists. Cobbins and Hopkins each had three steals, while Marie Olson blocked a career-high three shots. Lexi Donarski led the Cyclones with 25 points, while Ashley Joens had 24 points and 10 rebounds. Joens entered the game averaging nearly 33 points a game, the best in the nation.

The Bison were 25-of-53 (47.2%) from the field and 4-of-9 (44.4%) from 3-point range. Iowa State was 32-of-62 (51.6%) from the floor and 8-of-21 (38.1%) from downtown. The Bison were 10-of-16 (62.5%) at the free throw line, while Iowa State was 13-of-16 (81.3%) at the line.

Iowa State had a 24-11 advantage in points off turnovers, while NDSU’s bench outscored Iowa State’s 25-14.

Olson scored the first basket of the game, but the Cyclones answered with a 10-4 run to take the lead for good. NDSU cut the lead to two with under two minutes to go in the first quarter before the Cyclones went on a 12-4 run into the second quarter. Iowa State closed the half on a 9-2 run to take a 44-28 lead at the break. A 15-3 run by the Cyclones early in the third quarter extended the lead to 26 for Iowa State, the largest of the game.

