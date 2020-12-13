SUB-ZERO WIND CHILLS TONIGHT

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Very cold Monday morning with temperatures in the single digits on either side of zero with wind chills -10 to -20F. Highs Monday only in the teens under a mix of sun and clouds. A few flurries can’t be ruled out Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows again in the single digits. Only warming into the upper teens and low 20s on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Some areas may be in the single digits Wednesday morning, with highs Wednesday in the 20s and 30s under sun and clouds. Some snow showers are possible also on Wednesday with the warm front. Similar temperatures expected Thursday and Friday. Chance of some light snow/flurries for the last day of the business week.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Cold. Low: 2. High: 15.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of some spotty flurries. Low: 8. High: 24.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. A bit warmer. Chance of spotty snow showers. Low: 14. High: 31.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 17. High: 30.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of spotty snow showers. Low: 22. High: 32.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 14. High: 31.

SUNDAY: A bit more sun. Warmer. Low: 23. High: 38.