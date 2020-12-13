Advertisement

SUB-ZERO WIND CHILLS TONIGHT

Gradual Warm Up Over the Week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Very cold Monday morning with temperatures in the single digits on either side of zero with wind chills -10 to -20F. Highs Monday only in the teens under a mix of sun and clouds. A few flurries can’t be ruled out Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows again in the single digits. Only warming into the upper teens and low 20s on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Some areas may be in the single digits Wednesday morning, with highs Wednesday in the 20s and 30s under sun and clouds. Some snow showers are possible also on Wednesday with the warm front. Similar temperatures expected Thursday and Friday. Chance of some light snow/flurries for the last day of the business week.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Cold. Low: 2. High: 15.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of some spotty flurries. Low: 8. High: 24.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. A bit warmer. Chance of spotty snow showers. Low: 14. High: 31.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 17. High: 30.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of spotty snow showers. Low: 22. High: 32.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 14. High: 31.

SUNDAY: A bit more sun. Warmer. Low: 23. High: 38.

Most Read

14-year-old boy dies after apparently being attacked by the family dog
Fargo stolen pickup
Woman arrested after stealing pickup from Fargo gas station
Rollover crash on I-94 leaves two injured
The post from Boardwalk Bar and Grill
East Grand Forks establishment shut down after violating Governor’s Order
Jacob Nelson
Police searching for person of interest in Alexandria shooting

Latest News

Weather - 10:00PM Weather - December 12
Weather - 10:00PM Weather - December 12
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - December 12
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - December 12
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Dec 11
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Dec 11
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - December 11
Weather - 6:00PM Weather - December 11