Minnesota officials suspend liquor license at East Grand Forks bar who defied Executive Order

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement division has suspended the liquor license for the Boardwalk Bar and Grill in East Grand Forks.

The reason cited in the official release was due to continuing to violate the executive order put into place by Governor Tim Walz, prohibiting dine-in services at Bars and Restaurants across the state.

That executive order is set to expire on December 18th.

The Boardwalk re-opened on December 9th and has reportedly stayed open since.

This latest action comes just days after Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison placed a temporary restraining order on the Boardwalk, barring dine-in services.

The bar and grill’s liquor license is now suspended until February 9th, 2021.

Any further violations will see the license revoked for an additional five years.

