Advertisement

Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff

By CNN
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 1:01 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - A man was taken into custody at a Las Vegas-area airport after he hopped a fence and climbed onto the wing of an airplane as it was about to take off.

Video shows the man climbing on the wing of Alaska Airlines Flight 1367 as it prepared for takeoff Saturday at McCarran International Airport. Airport staff spotted the man around 2 p.m. PT after he hopped a perimeter fence.

Police and airport officials took the man into custody, and he was taken to a medical facility.

The plane went back to the gate for a full inspection. The flight departed approximately four hours after it had been scheduled to.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old boy dies after apparently being attacked by the family dog
Large police presence in the area of 32nd Ave. and 28th St. S. in Fargo.
UPDATE: Fargo Police arrests driver in fatal crash
West Fargo river search
UPDATE: Woman found in river identified
The post from Boardwalk Bar and Grill
East Grand Forks establishment shut down after violating Governor’s Order
Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
Family says woman now has a life threatening brain injury after being pushed down stairs

Latest News

Police and airport officials took the man into custody, and he was taken to a medical facility.
RAW: Man climbs on plane wing before takeoff in Las Vegas
The Navy says a search started Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a...
Navy ends search for sailor who fell overboard from ship
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Tempers flare as Trump supporters rally in Washington
Big news from the CDC on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine but experts say it's too soon to let your...
Vaccine timeline: When could you get it?