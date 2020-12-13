Man arrested for trying to steal construction equipment in Horace

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man was arrested after he and one other man tried to steal construction equipment.

Around 5 Sunday morning, a Cass County deputy was patrolling in Horace and saw two men on a property currently under construction.

One of the men immediately ran away and was not found by officials.

The second man, 44-year-old Ryan Woodbury of Moorhead, was taken into custody after an investigation by authorities.

Officials say Woodbury and the second man were in the process of stealing a construction trailer from the property that had a combined value in excess of $10,000 between the trailer and items located inside.

When the deputy found them, the trailer was already hitched to the vehicle.

Woodbury was transported to the Cass County Jail and held on multiple charges.

This is an active investigation at this time.

The West Fargo Police Department assisted in this case.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.