First Responder Toy/Food Drive wraps up with more than 1,000 toys
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol along with several other area law enforcement agencies hosted a First Responder Toy/Food Drive in Williston Saturday.
Officials stood outside of the Williston Walmart collecting donations from those within the community.
After wrapping up around 8 p.m. officials are reporting they ended up with 1166 toys (6 pickup loads), 4 vehicle loads of food, and $2,487 worth of donations that went towards toys and bicycles.
If you want to donate but missed out, you have until Dec 15th to drop off at Williston Auto.
