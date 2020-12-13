First Responder Toy/Food Drive wraps up with more than 1,000 toys

WILLISTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol along with several other area law enforcement agencies hosted a First Responder Toy/Food Drive in Williston Saturday.

Officials stood outside of the Williston Walmart collecting donations from those within the community.

After wrapping up around 8 p.m. officials are reporting they ended up with 1166 toys (6 pickup loads), 4 vehicle loads of food, and $2,487 worth of donations that went towards toys and bicycles.

If you want to donate but missed out, you have until Dec 15th to drop off at Williston Auto.

