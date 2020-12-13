287 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 287 new cases of COVID-19.

The active case count in the state is now 3,784.

The daily positivity rate is 4.82%.

No new deaths are being reported, the death toll staying at 1,152.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,167 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,230,219 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

287 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

271 – PCR Tests | 16 antigen tests87,871 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

4.82% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,784 - Total Active Cases

-294 Individuals from Yesterday

575 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (498 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

82,935 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

270 – Currently Hospitalized

-12 - Individuals from yesterday

0 – New Deaths*** (1,152 total deaths since the pandemic began)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County - 1

· Barnes County – 2

· Benson County - 14

· Bottineau County – 1

· Bowman County - 1

· Burleigh County - 33

· Cass County – 83

· Cavalier County - 1

· Dickey County – 1

· Dunn County - 2

· Foster County - 1

· Grand Forks County – 37

· Griggs County - 1

· Hettinger County - 1

· Kidder County – 1

· LaMoure County – 2

· McHenry County – 1

· McKenzie County - 4

· McLean County – 2

· Mercer County - 1

· Morton County – 7

· Mountrail County – 5

· Nelson County – 1

· Pembina County – 1

· Pierce County - 1

· Ramsey County – 6

· Ransom County – 3

· Renville County - 1

· Richland County - 11

· Rolette County – 6

· Sioux County – 1

· Stark County – 9

· Stutsman County – 8

· Towner County - 2

· Traill County - 8

· Ward County – 17

· Wells County - 2

· Williams County – 8

* Note that this includes PCR tests and does not include individuals from out of state.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters). Antigen tests (positive or negative) are not included in the calculation.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive with a PCR or antigen test and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

**** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

*****Daily positive numbers include people who tested with a PCR or antigen test. Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

