Sunday Snow... Then Wind

SUNDAY: A cold front will drop through, bringing the generally less than an inch of snow across the region. Temperatures will be in the 20s. Wind increases behind the cold front, gusting into the 30s. Areas of drifting snow possible.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Cooler still to start next week. Highs Monday only in the teens under a mix of sun and clouds. A few flurries can’t be ruled out Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows in the single digits. Only warming into the upper teens and low 20s on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Some areas may be in the single digits Wednesday morning, with highs Wednesday in the 20s under sun and clouds. Some snow showers are possible also on Wednesday. Thursday, temperatures warm a little bit to near 30 degrees in the metro, as warm front moves through. The cold front from that same system looks to push through on Friday, bringing back the chance of some light snow for the last day of the business week. Highs Friday are again near 30 degrees.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: Light snow, then partly cloudy. Gusty winds in the PM. Low: 20. High: 28.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Cold. Low: 5. High: 15.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of some spotty flurries. Low: 8. High: 21.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. A bit warmer. Chance of spotty snow showers. Low: 14. High: 28.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. Low: 17. High: 30.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of spotty snow showers. Low: 22. High: 32.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 20. High: 31.