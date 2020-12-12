Rollover crash on I94 leaves two injured

ORISKA, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Two people are in the hospital after a rollover crash on I94 early Saturday morning.

It happened around 7:25 a.m. near Oriska, North Dakota. Troopers say a 52-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were westbound in a Chevrolet Silverado when the driver lost control and the UHaul trailer began to fishtail.

The driver veered right and rolled into a ditch on the northside of the Interstate. The Chevrolet came to a rest on its passenger side. The driver and his passenger were taken to CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

