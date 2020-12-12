Police searching for person of interest in Alexandria shooting

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Police are trying to find a 34-year-old man who they say is a person of interest following a shooting in Alexandria.

Jacob Nelson of Alexandria is believed to have been involved in the shooting of another man late Friday night in the 1600 block of 7th Ave. E.

Police responded to a report of shots fired and found a man at a party with multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Chevrolet pickup truck with a different colored driver’s door. It’s tan or gold in color with a possible license plate of MN 877PMY.

Contact the Alexandria Police Department if you were in the area or have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle or Jacob Nelson.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.