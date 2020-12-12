NDDoH: 385 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is reporting 385 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday, bringing the total active case count to 4,078.

They’re also reporting 22 new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 1,152 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The daily positivity rate is at 5.54%.

BY THE NUMBERS

6,417 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

1,224,046 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

385 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

330 – PCR Tests | 55 antigen tests

87,590 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

5.54% – Daily Positivity Rate**

4,078 - Total Active Cases

-328 Individuals from Yesterday

682 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (579 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

82,360 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

282 – Currently Hospitalized

+5 - Individuals from yesterday

22 – New Deaths*** (1,152 total deaths since the pandemic began)

Please remember that deaths are reported as they’re reported to us by the facility or through the official death record (up to 10-day delay).

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Barnes County.

Man in his 90s from Bowman County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 100s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 100s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Mercer County.

Man in his 70s from Morton County.

Woman in her 70s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Renville County.

Man in his 60s from Rolette County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 60s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED SATURDAY

· Adams County - 1

· Barnes County – 5

· Benson County - 2

· Bottineau County – 1

· Bowman County - 1

· Burleigh County - 53

· Cass County – 94

· Cavalier County - 1

· Dickey County – 2

· Divide County – 1

· Eddy County - 2

· Emmons County – 3

· Foster County - 4

· Golden Valley County - 2

· Grand Forks County – 28

· Grant County - 2

· Hettinger County - 4

· Kidder County – 1

· LaMoure County – 6

· Logan County – 3

· McHenry County – 4

· McIntosh County - 3

· McKenzie County - 3

· McLean County – 1

· Mercer County - 2

· Morton County – 19

· Mountrail County – 8

· Nelson County – 2

· Pembina County – 2

· Ramsey County – 16

· Ransom County – 2

· Richland County - 14

· Rolette County – 9

· Sargent County – 2

· Sheridan County - 2

· Sioux County – 1

· Stark County – 5

· Stutsman County – 20

· Towner County - 4

· Traill County - 2

· Walsh County - 1

· Ward County – 32

· Wells County - 2

· Williams County – 13

