MDH: 4,447 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state

(WRDW)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 4,447 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday, bringing the total active case count to 375,398.

They’re also reporting 67 new deaths linked to the illness, bringing the total to 4,359 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Patients no longer needing isolation: 335,258.

Total cases hospitalized: 19,428.

Total cases hospitalized in ICU: 4,213.

Situation Update for COVID-19 in MN

