Man arrested after stealing pickup from Fargo gas station

Fargo stolen pickup
Fargo stolen pickup(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 21-year-old Fargo man is in the Cass County jailhouse Saturday morning after stealing a pickup from the Holiday Gas Station off of 45th St. SW.

Tonisha Salazar was arrested on multiple charges including fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, multiple counts of reckless endangerment and three warrants for aggravated assault, false information to police and felony theft.

Police say the pickup was reported stolen around 9 p.m. Friday. The pickup was seen multiple times throughout the night by multiple local law enforcement agencies and fled every time. Fargo officers did not pursue.

After 6 a.m., Fargo officers located the truck again and were able to deploy a tire deflation device on 17th Ave. S. by the I29 underpass.

The truck continued on and finally came to a stop at 43 St. S. and Main Ave.

