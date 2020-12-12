How to identify and avoid scam calls, texts, and emails

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scams are on the rise nationwide and it’s no different here in the Red River Valley. Here at Valley News Live, our whistleblower hotline is full of messages from viewers who have been receiving scam calls, texts or other messages. One viewer told us that he got a message from the president of Publishers Clearing House saying that he won $10,000 a week for the rest of his life. The only issue is, he was never registered with PCH to win in the first place.

“I sent another message and then he called so I talked to him and I said I’m not registered. And he was like, ‘oh you’re registered!” said Josh Barclay, a local man who was contacted by a publisher posing as Publishers Clearing House, “But he never did asked me for money and I never went any farther than that.”

Another viewer told us that she got a scam email from someone pretending to be from Paypal. This one seemed legitimate right up until she called the actual comany.

“They got back to me right away. They were just awesome.” said Cheri O’Neill about her communication with PayPal. “And they said that they’d always address us with the first and last name and this just said Hello with my email. There’s no way I would have known.”

So what should you be on the lookout for when it comes to scammers? According to the Federal Trade Commission there are four signs that you’re actually talking to a scammer. They pretend to be a well-known organization, they say that there is a problem or prize involved, they pressure you to act immediately, and tell you to pay in a specific way.

You most likely already have a powerful tool to stop these scammers before they have a chance to get in contact with you. These scam calls can be blocked by your phone. Many have built in features where you can block calls from specific numbers in your menu options. There are also apps available which will filter calls and then block any that are likely scams.

If you have already fallen victim to a scam, the FTC urges you to report it.

