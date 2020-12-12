Advertisement

Discharge of firearm in Grand Forks home

(WLUC)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A discharge of a firearm sent police to a Grand Forks home Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. 9th St.

The homeowner says a round was fired from a small-caliber revolver. Police say the homeowner was trying to remove the revolver from a small piece of pipe when it went off and fired a shot into the basement floor.

No one was hurt. The City Prosecutor is reviewing the case since the gun was fired within city limits.

Grand Forks Police say they respond to several of these calls throughout the year and want to remind you to properly check/safely handle any firearm.

