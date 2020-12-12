Bison Ambush Coyotes in 2nd Half for 74-67 Victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s basketball team shot 60 percent in the second half to pull away for a 74-67 victory over South Dakota on Friday night at the CU Mortgage Direct Dakota Showcase held at the Sanford Pentagon.

NDSU (1-5) finished with four players scoring in double figures – Tyree Eady (17), Rocky Kreuser (16), Sam Griesel (16), and Maleeck Harden-Hayes (11). Eady made a perfect 8-of-8 at the free-throw line, and Kreuser added eight rebounds and three assists.

NDSU made 19-of-21 at the free-throw line in the contest. The Bison shot exactly 50 percent for the game, but converted a blistering 77 percent (20-for-26) on two-point shots.

South Dakota led 30-27 at halftime after the Bison shot 3-for-16 from three-point range in the opening half.

The game was tied 47-47 when Harden-Hayes threw down a tip slam that shifted the momentum with just over eight minutes left. Harden-Hayes added a three-pointer one minute later that put the Bison up five at 54-49. NDSU never trailed again.

Bison sophomore Jarius Cook knocked down a clutch three-pointer that stretched a four-point margin to seven with 3:47 on the clock.

Eady is now averaging 15 points over his last three games against South Dakota.

NDSU plays North Dakota on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. for its final game in Sioux Falls. While all the contests at the Dakota Showcase are among Summit League schools, they do not count in the league standings.

