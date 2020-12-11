Weekend Sports Reporter/Anchor

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are in search of an upbeat and talented weekend sports reporter and anchor for a strong NBC/CBS/CW newsroom that produces the most live local programming each week in the Fargo market. Beyond our market leading position in broadcast our digital and social media presence dwarfs our closest competition. If you want a challenging position with a growing and thriving multi-media organization that is the broadcast home of NDSU Bison football and backed by one of the largest media companies in the country then we need to talk.

The ideal candidate will be someone that understands that local sports coverage is more than the plays of the game and soundbites from the locker room, it’s about storytelling. You will be adept at shooting and editing your stories and will be comfortable working under pressure and tight deadlines. You will also understand that coverage isn’t just about what we do on TV and that exceptional digital coverage is key. You will also be responsible for producing your own sportscast.

We offer excellent benefits, dental, vision, 401(k) and of course a competitive salary as well as great fringe benefits. We are a company that is dedicated to producing quality news in a vibrant, fun college-town environment with incredible outdoor activities. KVLY is part of Gray Media Group Inc. which currently owns stations in dozens of markets across the US. We are also the only television station in the Fargo market with a bureau in Washington D.C. staffed around the clock.

A valid driver license and an acceptable driving record are required. Please go to gray.tv/applynow to apply.

You can also send your resume and samples of your best work to:

Renee Nygren

Assistant News Director

Valley News Live

1350 21st Avenue South

Fargo, ND 58103

or renee.nygren@valleynewslive.com.

No phone calls please.

KVLY-TV is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER and a DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.