Police investigating after man found with gunshot wounds

Shooting Graphic
Shooting Graphic(AP Images)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Dec. 11, 2020
ALEXANDRIA, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds.

It happened today in the 1600 block of 7th. Ave. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

There was also a report of a disturbance in the area of 82 and McKay Avenue that could be related. There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time.

If you happened to be in the area and have knowledge of these incidents, the Alexandria Police Department is urging you to contact them.

News - Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools Update Spectator Guidelines
News - 5:00PM News December 11 - Part 1
