Police arrest man after reports of a male using machete to stab trees, threaten people
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead police arrested a man who was reportedly walking around a park with a knife and a machete.
Authorities say the first call came in around nine Thursday evening. Police were called to an area in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue South for reports of a man with a knife threatening someone.
They received another call to head to the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South for a report of a man stabbing trees.
Multiple officers responded and took a suspect into custody.
Moorhead Police told us they will be releasing more information soon.
