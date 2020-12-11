Advertisement

Parents sue Walz to lift ‘pause’ on youth sports over virus

Gov. Tim Walz
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A group of parents have sued Gov. Tim Walz, seeking to throw out his order that put high school sports on hold as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But lawmakers agreed Thursday on $216 million in grants for businesses hurt by the four-week “pause” that Walz imposed on bars, restaurants and gyms under the same order that shut down organized youth sports.

The grants are one component of an aid package being negotiated for a special legislative session on Monday. That’s also when the governor plans to announce whether he’ll extend the pause beyond next Friday.

