Advertisement

Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California

FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its...
FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its way into San Diego Bay as seen from San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Search crews are combing the ocean off Southern California for a sailor who may have gone overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The San Diego-based 3rd Fleet says the search began Thursday morning after a lookout spotted what appeared to be a person in the water.

Three helicopters and a boat were launched in response and one sailor was unaccounted for.

Third Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Sean Robertson says the search is still going on Friday morning.

U.S. Coast Guard and Navy aircraft and ships were participating in the search.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo river search
UPDATE: Woman found in river identified
Large police presence in the area of 32nd Ave. and 28th St. S. in Fargo.
Fargo Police: Pedestrian dead, driver detained
14-year-old boy dies after apparently being attacked by the family dog
News - Man notorious for contracting schemes strikes again
Investigation launched following Valley News Live Whistleblower story
North Dakota virus numbers balloon after several good days

Latest News

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021
3,773 new Covid cases, 94 more deaths in Minnesota
Slated for release in July 2022, the film, starring Harrison Ford, will arrive 41 years after...
Harrison Ford will return for 5th ‘Indiana Jones’ movie
513 new Covid cases, 27 more deaths in North Dakota
NeeCee is the first known case of the virus in a snow leopard, according to the Zoo.
Snow leopard at Louisville Zoo tests positive for COVID-19