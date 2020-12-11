Minnesota group urging businesses to disobey executive orders and reopen early

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group in Minnesota is urging businesses across the state to reopen, violating Governor Tim Walz’s executive order in the process. The ReOpen Minnesota Coalition has seen a resurgance since Governor Walz announced the 14-day shutdown. They are currently working with a growing number Bars, Restaurants, and other businesses across Minnesota to open their doors.

“All these places are shut down, unable to make an income at a time where they were really expecting to make a revenue to make up for those losses.” said organizer Darius Teichroew, “That is really what got us to go again in the past couple of weeks.”

The group reaches out to businesses across the state and works with them towards reopening. They even have a gofundme account set up to cover legal expenses that the businesses may run in to. At this point, they haven’t run into any pushback at the state level yet but they’re prepared to stand together.

“Push might come to shove, and we’re going to have to adjust to those situations on the ground as we go.” said Teichroew.

The boardwalk bar and grill, which reopened yesterday for full dine-in services in East Grand Forks, is one of the many businesses working with the group. They’ve also confirmed that there are businesses in Clay and Otter Tail Counties on that list, but are keeping the names of those businesses a secret until their phase one reopening on December 16th.

Teichroew spoke on that decision, saying “We don’t want him to be able to proactively undercut our efforts. He can react after the fact. And we welcome him to try.”

The Reopen Minnesota Coalition feels that reopening early is going to be crucial for the survival of these businesses.

“They need us to have their backs. It’s not about overthrowing the government.” said Teichroew, “It’s about saving and providing for people who are in desperate straits and don’t have any other options left.”

The first phase of the reopening is expected to take place on December 16th, with another round of reopenings on December 18th. Businesses who violate Governor Walz’s order restricting dine-in services face a fine of up to $25,000.

