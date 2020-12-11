Men from Georgia and New York charged for scamming a North Dakota attorney

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man from Georgia and a man from New York have been charged for their role in scamming a North Dakota attorney.

U.S. Attorney Drew H. Wrigley announced the unsealing of a complaint charging Inshan Baksh, age 32 from Queens, New York, and Sang Bae Chung age 36 from Lawrenceville, Georgia, with wire fraud, mail fraud, and aiding and abetting wire and mail fraud for their role in illegally receiving and laundering funds as part of a scam, which targeted a North Dakota attorney.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, scammers targeted this attorney used an email spoof scam to trick the attorney into wiring a large amount of money.

The Attorney’s Office says $185,000 was wired to three separate individuals or entities: Scott Anderson, Dorese Coles, and Krystal Fashion Corporation. Multiple transactions were passed around between these entities. They were not entitled to receive these funds.

All future hearings for Chung and Baksh will be scheduled in the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Attorney Jonathan J. O’Konek assigned to the case.

