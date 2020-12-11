Advertisement

Fargo Police: Pedestrian dead, driver detained

Large police presence in the area of 32nd Ave. and 28th St. S. in Fargo.
Large police presence in the area of 32nd Ave. and 28th St. S. in Fargo.(Valley News Live)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Fargo Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 3100 block of 28th street south.

Officers say the pedestrian is dead and the driver has been detained.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Friday.

Authorities have blocked off 28th street as they investigate.

There continues to be a large police presence in the area.

Original Story:

Several Fargo Police squad cars, a North Dakota State Patrol trooper and Fargo Fire trucks are on scene of what initially came in as a traffic collision.

We have a crew at 2701 28th St. S. in Fargo. It is an area close to Ed Clapp Elementary.

Our reporter on scene says officers have taped off 28th street as they investigate.

