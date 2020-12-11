Landon’s Light Day 8: Carriage ride on 8th birthday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Eight-year-old Addy Johnson rolled into several surprises at the Ronald McDonald House in Fargo today.

The Landon’s Light Foundation chose her to be their Day Eight in their 10 Days of Giving this year.

Addy was in an ATV accident and now has a traumatic brain injury.

They surprised her with a bunch of gifts, a horse and carriage ride for the whole family, along with a room makeover.

“It was really exciting seeing her dig into the presents, and it’s fun because we get to know what the kids want, so it really is tailored to what those kids enjoy,” said Travis Solberg, Landon’s dad.

It was also Addy’s eighth birthday!

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.