‘I can see the hopelessness, depression in their eyes:’ MN dad says

Our Covid and the Classroom series continues as more families come forward to share the impacts of the pandemic on their students. Hopelessness is what many are facing right now, including a local dad and school board member.

“They’re definitely starting to become depressed,” Thaddeus Helmers, a Frazee dad.

Thaddeus Helmers is not only on the school board chair for Frazee-Vergas schools, but he’s a father of two.

His senior Lewis and freshman Alexander have been doing full distance learning at Frazee-Vergas, and said this year has been beyond difficult.

“They’re sticking their heads to the screens,” said Helmers. “If they’re not on their tablet, they’re playing video games. Even I tried to swoosh them off, but I work full time. My wife works full time.”

He said the boys were stripped of their favorite outlet due to the pandemic, cross country and football.

“A lot of disappointment in athletics,” said Helmers. “They like to be active. It gives them a little bit more motivation.”

The Helmers also lost their oldest son and brother, Vincent, to brain cancer in January 2020. Lewis is trying to carry on the love of sports for Vincent.

“He holds those sports a little bit tighter when he’s out on the field, so he’s playing for his brother, so it’s pretty important to him.”

Helmers said the boys are still on the honor roll at school, but he misses the drive they used to have.

“Being in the house a lot in the wintertime, they get the memories day, and they see things, and they bottle it up, and then they turn to the screen,” said Helmers. “I can hear the anxious outbursts. I can hear the anger and frustration, and there are just those moments where they crack, and they just break down, and there are tears.”

Wishing for a better 2021 and hoping sleep schedules, sports and school have some sort of normalcy.

“Stay positive,” said Helmers. “Really know and understand the most important things in life.”

Helmers said the plan for the district is planning to start hybrid learning again on January 19th, with the hope of going back in person two weeks after.

