Grand Forks Police identify another person of interest in Budget Inn homicide case

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Emanuel Garza, who is a person of interest in the death of Jeffrey Allen Shulzitski.

If you know the current location of Garza, please contact the Grand Forks Police Department by one of the following methods: Call: 701-746-1000 Online: Submit a tip via the GFPD’s Facebook or website App: Submit a tip via the Tip411 app.

You can view our previous story here.

