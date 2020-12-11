Advertisement

Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools update spectator guidelines

Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo and West Fargo Public Schools updated their spectator guidelines.

They will allow a maximum of 25% of the facility’s capacity per event and won’t exceed 150 spectators. This number doesn’t include athletes, coaches/advisors/directors, and credentialed event staff.

Each participant on both home and away teams will receive two vouchers to purchase a ticket per event. A voucher must be presented to purchase an event ticket. The number of vouchers may be reduced based on facility capacity. Non-ticketed events will be limited to two spectators per participant.

Spectators are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to the event’s scheduled start time.

Masks are required for all fans, and table, sideline, and media personnel during contests. These rules will go into effect on December 14th.

