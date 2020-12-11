Family says woman now has a life threatening brain injury after being pushed down stairs

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Police say on Monday December 7th, they responded to a disturbance and medical call at 702 26th Street N. in Fargo.

Court documents say 27-year-old Cody Plumlee was at the home and eventually got into an argument with a woman living there over keys to the vehicle they both use. Another woman there at the time told police that Plumlee pushed the woman to the ground, got the keys and then left in the vehicle.

The witness says Plumlee returned to the home about 45 minutes later and started banging on the door, demanding to be let in. Court documents say even though both women told Plumlee to leave, he kicked opened the door and went inside the home. The witness told police Plumlee left the home after he shoved the other woman down a flight of stairs. Court documents say the woman was unconscious after she fell down the stairs backwards.

Officers were able to find the vehicle Plumlee was driving in the area of I-29 and 32nd Ave S but before they would initiate a traffic stop, they say Plumlee sped away from them, running several red lights. Officers soon after found the vehicle abandoned in a parking lot close to Plumlee’s apartment.

Officer’s went to Plumlee’s apartment and were able to detain him and take him to the Fargo Police Department to be interviewed.

Plumlee told police methamphetamine strained the relationship he had with the woman and that she would not return a phone be bought for her. Plumlee told officers that he was attacked by the two women and that they took his apartment keys because they had planned to burglarize him.

Plumlee admitted to kicking in the back door of the home and that he found one of the women inside with a frying pan. Plumlee told police that while he was inside the home, he realized he had his apartment keys the entire time. Plumlee also told police that one of the women hit him in the forehead with the pan as she was yelling for him to get out. Plumlee says he then shoved the woman down the stairs and that she was not able to adequately catch herself as she fell backwards.

The woman’s family says she suffered a life threatening brain injury and may not survive. The woman remains unconscious and on life support.

Plumlee was arrested for burglary, aggravated assault, domestic violence, theft of motor vehicle and fleeing.

ORIGINAL: One man is facing multiple charges and another person is in the hospital with critical injuries following a domestic assault.

Police say they were called to the 700 block of 26th St. N. around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7 for reports of an assault.

When police arrived, they say the victim had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, the victim’s current status is unknown at this time.

Officers then arrested 27-year-old Cody Plumlee of Fargo for aggravated domestic assault, burglary, fleeing in a vehicle and theft of an automobile.

Police say charges may change depending on the health status of the victim.

