East Grand Forks establishment shut down after violating Governor’s Order

East Grand Forks, MN (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks bar that announced on Facebook earlier this week they would be re-opening early, has been shut down by the state of Minnesota.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Friday, December 11, that the Polk County District Court has granted his office’s motion for a temporary restraining order to prohibit the Boardwalk Bar and Grill from remaining open to the public for dining in.

The restaurant had been operating in violation of the order for approximately 72 hours.

Earlier in the day, Attorney General Ellison’s office filed a lawsuit against Boardwalk Bar and Grill for violating the executive order, which has the force of law during the peacetime emergency.

The executive order gives civil enforcement authority to the Attorney General’s office.

The court scheduled a hearing in the case for Wednesday, December 16 at 9:00 a.m.

A copy of the court’s order is available here.

This is the second enforcement action the Attorney General’s office has brought under Executive Order 20-99.

The first was on December 2nd, against a gym in Wabasha County.

