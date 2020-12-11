Advertisement

Dirt bike reported stolen out of Bemidji

By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEMIDJI, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department is looking for a dirt bike that was reported stolen.

The police says surveillance indicated the dirt bike was likely stolen early Tuesday morning from 1215 Bemidji Ave. N. It’s described as a 2005 red Honda XR80R.

If you have any information, call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111. You can also contact Investigator Becker at 218-556-2276 or at jbecker@bemidji.mn.us.

