Court documents say North Fargo man threatened his neighbors with a butcher knife

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: On Tuesday December 8th, police say they responded to the 2500 block of 8th Street N. in Fargo for an assault.

Officers say when they got to the apartment building, they could immediately feel the effects of pepper spray.

One victim told police that 36-year-old Jeffrey Loraus was mad that he would not give him a cigarette so he pepper sprayed him in the face. The victim also told police that after he was pepper sprayed, he went inside another neighbor’s apartment. The victim says Jeffery then started banging on that neighbor’s door, and threatened the both of them with a butcher knife.

The SWAT team was eventually called in to help arrest Jeffrey.

ORIGINAL: A Fargo man is in jail after a four-hour standoff on Fargo’s north side.

Police were called just before 6 Tuesday night about someone spraying pepper spray and threatening to kill people with a knife in the 2500 block of 8th street north.

They say 36-year-old Jeffrey Loraus barricaded himself in his apartment and refused to talk with police.

He was arrested around 10 P.M. by the Red River SWAT Team.

Loraus in jail for terrorizing, aggravated assault, and preventing arrest.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.