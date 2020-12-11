Advertisement

Clorox wipes shortage may last until mid-2021

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect...
Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect against viruses, only to come away empty-handed.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - With coronavirus cases surging and people taking extra precautions to disinfect, Clorox wipes are still in high demand.

Americans have scoured stores and the internet for the popular disinfecting wipes that protect against viruses, only to come away empty-handed.

In an interview on Thursday night with NBC Nightly News, Clorox Chief Operating Officer Eric Reynolds said the wipes shortage could last until mid-2021.

Reynolds said the company is producing more wipes than ever, but the demand is staying incredibly high.

It’s the third time since the pandemic began that Clorox has pushed back the time frame for easing the nationwide shortage.

Reynolds said the company plans to up production by February.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo river search
UPDATE: Woman found in river identified
North Dakota virus numbers balloon after several good days
Large police presence in the area of 32nd Ave. and 28th St. S. in Fargo.
Fargo Police: Pedestrian dead, driver detained
Emergency crews responded to a report of a possibly suicidal woman who may be in the Sheyenne...
Water rescue team to start second day of searching Sheyenne River
News - Man notorious for contracting schemes strikes again
Investigation launched following Valley News Live Whistleblower story

Latest News

In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Virgin Galactic ground crew guide the company's carrier...
Window opens for Virgin Galactic test flight from spaceport
14-year-old boy dies after apparently being attacked by the family dog
With just a few months on the road, Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” tops the...
Live events industry lost $30B due to pandemic, Pollstar says
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out