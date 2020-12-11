Advertisement

513 new Covid cases, 27 more deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 513 new cases of COVID-19 along with 27 more deaths in the state.

In total, 1,130 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 95 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 5.82 percent.

There are now 4,406 active cases in North Dakota, with 277 patients hospitalized.

North Dakota virus numbers balloon after several good days

