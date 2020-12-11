14-year-old boy dies after apparently being attacked by the family dog

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday afternoon, they responded to a welfare check in rural Battle Lake.

When deputies got there, they found a 14-year-old boy dead in the yard. It is believed the boy was attacked by the family dog. Deputies say the Polish Long Hair Shepherd was extremely aggressive when they got on scene.

For public safety concerns and also upon the owner’s request, the dog was put down.

The boy’s name is expected to be released later today.

