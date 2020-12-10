Advertisement

Woman has been recovered from the Sheyenne River

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The West Fargo Fire Department says around 3:00 Thursday afternoon, a woman was recovered from the Sheyenne River.

The Fire Department says she was found between 13th Ave. & 7th Ave. Her name won’t be released until all family is notified.

ORIGINAL: Around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, police and emergency crews responded to the Sheyenne River off of 13 Avenue in West Fargo.

There was a report of a possibly suicidal woman who may be in the river.

The search began. The West Fargo Police and Fire Department teaming up with K9s, a drone team and a water rescue team searched the area for about five hours.

A segment of 13 Avenue was shut down to traffic in both directions, crime scene tape enclosing the scene.

West Fargo’s Fire Cheif has deemed the search a recovery effort.

Around 9:30 p.m. crews cleared the scene and reopened the street to traffic.

The search will continue Thursday morning.

Officials are still asking that people remain away from the area if possible.

