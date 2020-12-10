Water rescue team to start second day of searching Sheyenne River

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Emergency crews are putting together a plan for a second day of searching the Sheyenne River in West Fargo for a missing woman.

Valley News Live has been told crews will go back in the water at 9 Thursday morning.

Police and emergency crews first responded to the Sheyenne River off of 13th Avenue in West Fargo Wednesday afternoon.

There was a report of a possibly suicidal woman who may be in the river.

The West Fargo Police and Fire Department teamed up with K9s, a drone team and a water rescue team.

They searched the area for about five hours.

Part of 13th Avenue was shut down to traffic in both directions, crime scene tape enclosing the scene.

West Fargo’s Fire Chief has deemed the search a recovery effort.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.