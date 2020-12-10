VNL investigates: ND, MN students failing classes due to pandemic

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Newly released data shows students battling the effects of COVID-19 not only mentally but in the classroom. Parents said grades have been falling through the cracks as kids on both sides of the river continue to log into their computers for at-home learning.

Parents like Debbie Wappula and Lori Letvin have been trying to manage all 2020, juggling work and keeping their child’s grades up.

“It came very close to me quitting my job,” said Debbie Wappula from Thief River Falls, MN. “Trying to keep the kids caught up. Their teachers are doing everything they can. You can only do so much when it’s virtual.”

Wappula has a 7th and 10th grader that goes to school in Thief River Falls. She said checking on her son’s grades has become a part of her routine.

“My high schooler, who’s generally a student, he’s now B’s and C’s,” said Wappula.

That’s on top of balancing being a virtual paraprofessional at the high school.

“There was too much stress on me, and if I can’t take care of my own kids, I felt that it was wrong of me to be taking care of other people’s kids when I couldn’t keep my own kids on track,” said Wappula.

“Just from last year, at north, we’re about two and a half times more failures than we normally would have,” said Andy Dahlen, Fargo North High School Principal. “You look at a five-year history, it’s even more than that.”

Dahlen said many families doing virtual academy are not on pace. Students usually get three credits a semester, only one-third on pace to earn their three credits.

“I’ve reached out to our staff about making sure that they reach out; they need to over-communicate,” said Dahlen.

Dahlen said they’re looking at an alternative next year for students who want to learn virtually.

West Fargo Public Schools released data that shows a 6% increase in at least one or more F’s from last fall.

“That was a little alarming, but it is not extreme alarm, and then one thing that was surprising for us, when I looked at the D’s I didn’t see what I was thinking was going to happen that we were going to see more D’s also, but the percentage is about the same as last year,” said Dr. Allen Burgad Secondary Assistant Superintendent with West Fargo Public Schools.

“He was failing four grades like science; he had a 35%,” said Lori Letvin from Rolette, ND. “I think the grades went over 55% of failing, and I was shocked.”

Letvin said she knew she had a problem when her son Dylan came home and said he was no longer eligible to play junior high football.

“I never had issues with him academically,” said Letvin. “At parent-teacher conferences in elementary, it’s been fine. A’s and B’s. He’s always been a pretty good student.”

She said she’s not blaming the teachers; she appreciates them.

“He’s not learning, he has to teach himself, and I absolutely believe if he was in school, five days a week, his grades would improve, his mental health,” said Letvin.

Letvin said she’s lucky her 7th grade child has time to figure his grades out, but others are worried about GPA’s and time running out for high schoolers applying to college.

Districts added that many are struggling mentally, and it’s okay to reach out because you’re not in this alone.

We’ve had numerous parents reach out to us about the struggles they’re facing. If your child is having a hard time, reach out to cali.hubbad@gray.tv as our COVID and the Classroom series continues.

