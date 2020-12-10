Advertisement

UND Women’s Basketball Cancels Trip to Old Dominion

(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - The University of North Dakota women’s basketball team’s scheduled game for Friday, Dec. 11 at Old Dominion has been canceled based on COVID-19 testing protocols, announced today.

The University of North Dakota athletic department is working to schedule another game to be played this week to replace Friday’s contest.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Plumlee was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and burglary.
Man arrested for domestic assault, victim in critical condition
Packages stolen
Exclusive: Female caught stealing multiple packages in Fargo
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
Sanford Hospital seeing a good availability of beds.
Hospital bed availability in Fargo-Moorhead area
Valley News Live
Woman Injured After Car Crashes into L&M Meats

Latest News

UND football selects captains for 2020-21 year
Brad Berry, University of North Dakota
Late power play goal hands top-ranked North Dakota its first loss
UND rally falls short at Montana State
No. 1 UND routs Western Michigan at NCHC Pod