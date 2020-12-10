UND Women’s Basketball Cancels Trip to Old Dominion
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - The University of North Dakota women’s basketball team’s scheduled game for Friday, Dec. 11 at Old Dominion has been canceled based on COVID-19 testing protocols, announced today.
The University of North Dakota athletic department is working to schedule another game to be played this week to replace Friday’s contest.
