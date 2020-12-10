Advertisement

Two people arrested after police respond to shoplifting incident

Man arrested for distribution of narcotics.
Man arrested for distribution of narcotics.(MGN online)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARK RAPIDS, M.N (Valley News Live) - Two people are in jail after police responded to a shoplifting incident.

At around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the L&M Fleet Supply store in Park Rapids, MN after someone reported that a man shoplifted and displayed a firearm as he was running away. It was also reported that he left in a vehicle with a woman.

Witnesses gave police a description of the suspects and the vehicle they were in and were found by Hubbard County deputies. They were arrested without incident. The suspects were booked in the Hubbard County Jail where they’re being held on various charges.

