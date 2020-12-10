Advertisement

Swastika stickers found on Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial

‘Hate does not win’
Stickers featuring swastikas were found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.
Stickers featuring swastikas were found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.(Source: Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (CNN) – Police are investigating hate messages found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights says stickers featuring swastikas and the phrase “we are everywhere” were found throughout the memorial.

The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was built as a physical statement of our shared values. One of those values includes standing up to confront hate.

Posted by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video for possible suspects.

Police say they take all instances of hate messaging seriously and are committed to finding the culprits.

Tonight this is the statue of Anne Frank! Tell me that this is Boise! Hate does not win.

Posted by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo river search
Emergency crews searching the Sheyenne River in West Fargo
3.2 magnitude earthquake strikes South Dakota
News - Man notorious for contracting schemes strikes again
Woman says man notorious for contracting schemes strikes again
Packages stolen
Exclusive: Female caught stealing multiple packages in Fargo
The post from Boardwalk Bar and Grill
East Grand Forks Restaurant reopening for dine-in service despite order from Governor Walz

Latest News

Colorado girl asks Santa to stop her sadness
Colorado girl asks Santa to stop her sadness
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
LIVE: US experts convene to decide whether to OK Pfizer vaccine
Sen. Roberts
Sen. Pat Roberts reflects on his congressional career
Video shows a runaway UPS truck careening backward down a street then crashing.
Runaway UPS truck crashes into cars parked on street