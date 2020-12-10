Advertisement

Police help girl stuck in toy stroller, buy her a new one

By WABC staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARAMUS, N.J. (WABC) - A 4-year-old New Jersey girl who usually pushes her baby stroller around somehow got stuck in it.

“I tried for, like, about 20 minutes (to get her out); it didn’t work,” said Nina Saleh’s mother, Iman Jabara. “So, I thought, ‘Why not call the police department?’ They’re always here to help.”

Officers Ben Fox and Robert Sobocinski responded to the call, and the family recorded footage of them working to extricate her.

“I thought, ‘If she got in it, maybe we can get her out the same way.’ So, we tried sliding it up or down,”' Sobocinski said.

They did their best to be gentle.

“It’s OK, I’m not going to hurt you,” one of the officers tells her in the video.

Sobocinski broke a latch, freeing Nina. Her gratitude was both adorable and abundant.

Her first words were incredible; it was, “Thank you so much!” Not only is she grateful, she’s polite,” Sobocinski said.

He was so touched, but he felt terrible about breaking the toy. A short time later, he returned with a replacement.

He bought the toy with his money on his lunch break - a winning act of kindness.

“That’s a true hero,” her mother said. “I’m thankful, and she’s thankful. She’s happy.”

It may not have been one of the officers’ most challenging rescues, but it was one of the most rewarding.

“It’s about a 4-year-old that said, ‘Thank you so much!’” Sobocinski said. “And then the look on her face when you give her a replacement toy. It was like, you know what? 2020 wasn’t so bad for me at the end.”

