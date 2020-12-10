North Dakota virus numbers balloon after several good days

FARGO, N.D. (AP) -

North Dakota health officials are confirming 30 new deaths and 24 new hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, a reality check from the last two weeks when the positivity rate of COVID-19 tests has steadily fallen.

The state Department of Health also announced that its daily update of virus cases will now include people who take the rapid antigen tests, not just the nasal swab tests that have been employed since early in the pandemic.

A dozen people who took the rapid tests eventually died but the health department does not consider them part of the daily report because they were spread out among the last two months.

The daily high for deaths was 37 on Nov. 24.

