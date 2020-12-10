Advertisement

NDSU Women Ranked 16th in College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 Poll

North Dakota State head women's basketball coach Jory Collins.
North Dakota State head women's basketball coach Jory Collins.(KVLY)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time this season, the North Dakota State women’s basketball team is ranked in the College Insider Mid-Major Women’s Top 25 Poll. The Bison enter the poll ranked 16th.

NDSU was the highest ranked newcomer to the poll this week. The Bison used a win over Northern Iowa and two wins over then 10th-ranked Green Bay to start the year 3-0. Green Bay is ranked 19th, while Northern Iowa is receiving votes.

The Bison are one of three Summit League teams ranked in the poll, as South Dakota State is number two and South Dakota is number four. The Summit League and the MAC are the only two leagues with three teams ranked in the top 16.

The Mid-Major Poll is made up of teams from the following conferences: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast and Western Athletic.

The CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid-Major Top 25 is in its 11th season of existence.

NDSU returns to action on Saturday, as they travel to Iowa State. The Cyclones are ranked 24th in the latest USA Today/WBCA Top 25. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

