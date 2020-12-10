Investigation launched following Valley News Live Whistleblower story

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation following a Valley News Live Whistleblower story into a contracting scheme where a woman says she was scammed out of $800.

The woman told us she hired Tony Cline to build a bathroom vanity that never got done.

Cline is banned from doing work in at least four states, including North Dakota and Minnesota.

Now the Attorney General’s office is investigating further, trying to contact Cline and get him banned from soliciting on Facebook.

“We have no recent information about his current activities,” Assistant Attorney General Parrell Grossman says. “We are very interested, of course, if he is continuing to operate in violation of the court order.”

Grossman says anyone with information on Cline is urged to contact their office immediately.

